/Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Australia consolidate top spot, England's woes continue

Australia comfortably chased a target of 160 runs in 31.2 overs on Thursday (Jan 8) to win the fifth and final Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series. The match was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, England were bowled out for 342 in their second innings, setting Australia a small target on the final day. The home team had no trouble reaching it, as openers Travis Head (29) and Jake Weatherald (34) gave Australia a quick start by putting on 62 runs in just 63 balls. Josh Tongue then dismissed both batters before the lunch.

After that, captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the innings for their team before getting out. In the end, Alex Carey scored 16*, while Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 22 as Australia completed the chase. With this win, Australia claimed their fourth victory of the series and sealed the Ashes 4-1.

Australia have now won seven of their eight matches in the current World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and continue to lead the points table. Their win in Sydney improved their points percentage from 85.71 to 87.5.



Whereas, England are struggling in the WTC standings, as they sit seventh on the table, with their points percentage dropping from 35.19 to 31.66. They have won only three of their 10 Tests so far in this cycle. As a result, their chances of finishing in the top two and reaching the WTC final in 2027 are now under serious threat.

For England to qualify for the WTC final for the first time, they must win all of their remaining matches and avoid losing any more points.

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after Australia beat England in 5th Ashes