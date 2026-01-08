/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfraz Khan scripts history, becomes fastest to achieve THIS record

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Punjab, star batter Sarfaraz Khan made history on Thursday (Jan 8) by scoring the fastest half-century in the tournament’s history. He reached the milestone in just 15 balls, surpassing the previous record of 16 balls set by Atit Sheth for Baroda against Chhattisgarh in the 2020-21 season. Sarfaraz came in to bat after his brother Musheer Khan was dismissed, with Mumbai at 57/1 in 8.2 overs. He began aggressively, smashing 30 runs off his very first over while taking on Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma. Sarfaraz went on to score a blistering 62 off 20 balls, striking seven fours and five sixes. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a fine knock of 45 off 34 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

So far, Sarfaraz has been in excellent form in this Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored 303 runs in five innings at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.56, including one century and two half-centuries.

Mumbai vs Punjab, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy

After winning the toss and choose to bowl first, Mumbai bowled out Punjab for 216 in 45.1 overs. Ramandeep Singh top-scored for his team with 72 off 74 balls, while Anmolpreet Singh added 57 off 75.

For Mumbai, Musheer Khan was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for 37 runs. Onkar Tarmale (2/38), Shivam Dube (2/20) and Shashank Attarde (2/57) also picked up two wickets each.