/End of bazball? ECB vows to make ‘necessary changes.’ What it means for McCullum and Stokes

The Ashes 2025-26 is done and England's hopes of winning the urn Down Under took 1-4 beating. The five-Test series, which had 25 playing days, was decided in just 11 days with five of those coming in the last Test in Sydney. In the aftermath, England Cricket Board (ECB) has launched a full review of the tour. Head coach Brendon McCullum's position, which came under intense scrutiny mid-way in the series, appears to be safe for the time being. Skipper Ben Stokes, who found himself at the wrong end of discussions, has also thrown full backing to the coach.

Ashes aftermath: What ECB, McCullum, and Stokes said

Speaking on the performance of the team, ECB chief executive Richard Gould, in a statement, has assued of making "necessary changes" after the throrough review of England's "tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Head coach McCullum, meanwhile, has accepted there are "some areas where you want to keep improving, and some areas where you think you can evolve."

"From my point of view, I'll look at it individually and say, 'Right, what could I have done better?' and 'What could I improve on?' Am I for being told what to do? Of course I'm not," he added while talking on BBC.

Skipper Stokes, however, has thrown his full support behind the coach. "It's not my decision [but] I'm sure if something ever comes to it, I'll be asked my opinion and he'll be getting my full support and backing," Stokes said.

What next for England?