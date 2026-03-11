/T20I Rankings: Abhishek, Kishan hold top 2 spots; Rashid Khan dethrones Varun as No. 1 bowler

The Indian batters, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, continue to dominate the updated T20I rankings after a record feat in Ahmedabad, whereas the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker Varun Chakaravarthy conceded his top spot to Afghanistan spin king Rashid Khan. While Kishan, who scored 317 runs in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, attained his career-best rating points (871), just five shy of the top-ranked Abhishek, who also scored an 18-ball fifty in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Varun lost his place to Rashid, whose team even failed to reach the second round.

Kishan was picked over the eventual Player of the Tournament, Sanju Samson, to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top. And while he smashed three half-centuries in his second ICC T20 World Cup appearance, Samson’s three successive fifties during the fag end of the tournament saw him jump 18 places to the 22nd spot.

Barring them, two more Indian batters, Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav, are in the top ten, although they slipped one and two spots, respectively, to currently sit in the seventh and ninth spots. Besides the Indian batters, among those who featured in the knockouts, England’s rookie superstar Jacob Bethell jumped 17 places to the 16th position, and Kiwi opener Tim Seifert climbed four places to the sixth position.



Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who in his maiden ICC tournament, topped the runs chart, slipped one place to the third spot, while England’s Phil Salt also slipped one spot to claim the fourth position. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka retained his fifth position, and so does South Africa’s AB Baby, Dewald Brevis, who retains his eighth place.

Varun loses top spot

Having picked 14 wickets in eight innings, the joint-most with compatriot Jasprit Bumrah, Varun might have made headlines, but his expensive figures since the Super 8 stage saw him slip to second place, with spin king Rashid Khan claiming the number one ranking.



On the other hand, England veteran spinner Adil Rashid, who returned with 13 wickets from eight T20 WC matches, jumped one place to the fourth position, whereas Bumrah also gained one place to sit in the sixth spot with 702 rating points. Another Indian, Axar Patel, who bagged three wickets in the final, jumped six places to 17th place.

