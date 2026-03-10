/‘Reward should be greater’: Harbhajan Singh unhappy with BCCI's INR 131 crore cash prize for T20 WC winners

Hours after the BCCI announced a bumper cash prize of INR 131 crore for the members of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, Harbhajan Singh shared his disappointment over the amount, saying he expected more from cricket's apex body in India, adding that for the risk of that magnitude, the reward should be even greater. India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad, and became the first team to defend its title, win it at home and clinch it for a record three times, the most by any team.

Posting a record-breaking 255 for seven after being sent out to bat first, India won the game after the first innings itself, later wrapping up New Zealand on 159 in 19 overs to clinch the title. While India lost just one game (to South Africa) in the Super 8s, they walked over the three toughest challengers in the West Indies (in the virtual knockout), England in the semifinal and the Kiwis in the grand final. India’s record feat places them at the top of white-ball cricket, having won 31 of the 33 matches played across four ICC events since the start of the 2023 ODI WC.

Acknowledging Team India’s unparalleled success, the BCCI announced an INR 6 crore hike in cash prize from the last time (2024), when they showered INR 125 crore.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the BCCI said in a statement."

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan said, “I was expecting more, because when such a big task is undertaken, the reward should be even greater. But congratulations to the team for their dominance in the World Cup, and for showing everyone how powerful India is.”

Harbhajan slams Kirti Azad’s remarks

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad slammed the team’s visit to the Ahmedabad temple just after they won their record T20 World Cup title, saying the trophy belongs to a secular nation, representing 1.4 billion Indians of every faith and not just one, further asking why they didn’t go to a mosque or a Gurudwara to take blessings instead.