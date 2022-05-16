Updated IPL 2022 points table after Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings by 17 runs

Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday to keep their playoffs hopes alive. DC successfully defended the total of 159 runs after an excellent bowling performance to bag two wins on the trot for the first time this season and move into the top four on the points table.

Asked to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals got off to a shaky start as they lost in-form opener David Warner on a golden duck before Mitchell Marsh's brilliant 63 along with crucial knocks from Sarfaraz Khan (32) and Lalit Yadav (24) helped them post a fighting total of 159 runs on the board.

The bowlers then produced an excellent performance to restrict Punjab Kings on 142/9 and set up a comfortable victory for the team. Shardul Thakur gave away runs but was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals with a four-wicket haul. He finished with figures of 4/36 in his four overs.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were also effective once again as they picked up two wickets apiece. With the win, Delhi Capitals remain alive in the race for playoffs with 14 points from 13 matches so far this season and a game in hand. DC are now at the 4th spot on the points table.

Here is the updated IPL 2022 points table:

While Delhi Capitals have inched closer to securing a spot in the payoffs with their win, Punjab Kings are now all but out of reckoning for a spot in the top four. With 12 points in 13 matches and an inferior net run rate, Mayank Agarwal & Co. have minimal chance of finishing in the top four.