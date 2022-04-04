Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after South Africa thrash Bangladesh in Durban

On Monday (April 4), the Dean Elgar-led South Africa demolished Bangladesh on Day 5 of the first Test to win the series opener by 220 runs in Durban. The fifth day resumed with Bangladesh 11 for 3 in pursuit of a challenging 274-run target.

Nonetheless, the hosts didn't take more than an hour to wrap up the proceedings by claiming the last seven wickets in a flash. From 11/3, the visitors soon slipped to 33 for 7 before they were finally bundled out for a paltry 53 in 19 overs. In the final innings, spinners Keshav Maharaj's 7 for 32 and Simon Harmer's 3 for 21 demolished the Asian side without dropping much sweat. This became the lowest-ever Test score by a team in Kingsmead, Durban whereas Bangladesh also registered their second-lowest Test score.

Earlier, South Africa achieved a handy 69-run lead after being dismissed for 367 in the first innings, after being asked to bat first. Being dismissed for 204 in their second essay, Proteas setup a 274-run target for Bangladesh as the match was expected to be an intense affair. Nonetheless, the Bangla Tigers were blown away by the SA spinners on Day 5.

Here's the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Dean Elgar & Co.'s resounding win over Bangladesh:

Proteas continue to occupy the second spot whereas Pat Cummins-led Australia top the overall standings.

At the post-match presentation, victorious captain Dean Elgar said, "Pretty special, it's not often we've had a Test go into five days. Hard graft, playing conditions that we are not pretty much used to. We had to apply ourselves pretty well, execute our skills which was a challenge for our young-ish bowling unit. A hard-fought Test win. We started well this time which is a massive positive for us. Conditions played a factor with regard to our team selection. We were able to select two experienced spinners. Seamers still applied themselves. Lot of learning curves for a lot of guys. Team management have worked really hard, it's a massive squad effort."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Mominum Haque said, "We tried to play according to the merit of the ball. We wanted to play till the final session. Unfortunately we lost three wickets last night, that was crucial. We are used to playing spin. We also know that Durban spins from 3rd-4th day, we didn't capitalise well with the bat. We played a lot of loose shots. First innings, we did well. The bowlers bowled really well in both innings. In the last couple of Test matches, our pace bowling department has been doing well ... in NZ and also in the ODI series here. We conceded 50-60 runs extra in the second innings. We have one more match, we have to come back strongly. We'll try to capitalise on our opportunities."

The second and final Test will commence on April 8 at St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.