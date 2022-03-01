'Unless he hits 100 to 200 balls, he doesn’t...' - Md Shami names India player who loves batting at the nets

Mohammed Shami is gearing up to represent India in the forthcoming two-match Test series versus Sri Lanka at home. While he remains an integral part of Team India across formats, he plays Tests more regularly than the white-ball formats and has accounted for 209 scalps in 57 matches in whites.

Ahead of India's red-ball assignment versus the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders, Shami revealed the Indian batter who loves batting at the nets. Shami named Cheteshwar Pujara in this regard, who according to the pacer irritates the bowlers by making them bowl at least 100-200 deliveries.

“We are professionals, it’s never a case of likes. The BCCI pays us so well to do what we like, so one enjoys bowling (laughs). But no one can irritate you like Cheteshwar Pujara. As everyone knows, unless he hits 100 to 200 balls, he doesn’t get sleep,” Shami told when he turned up as a guest at The Indian Express' Idea Exchange.

Currently, Pujara is representing the Saurashtra side in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021/22 edition after being dropped from the Test line-up. The right-hander's century-drought continues in the purest format since early 2019 and paid the price for being overlooked for the SL home series.

India's squad for the SL series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar