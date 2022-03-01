Hope Virat Kohli celebrates his 100th Test milestone with a century against Sri Lanka: Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said he wishes to see former India captain Virat Kohli get a century in his 100th Test appearance for the Indian cricket team this week. Kohli will take the field in his 100th Test for the country when India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first Test of the upcoming two-match Test series that gets underway from March 04 (Friday).

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test behind closed doors at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been facing flak from cricket fans for not allowing fans for Kohli's 100th Test. Nonetheless, it will be a monumental achievement for Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best batters in the world at present.

Gavaskar, who is the first Indian to have played 100 Tests for the country, said he hopes Kohli celebrates the occasion with a hundred. Kohli has not scored a hundred across any formats in international cricket since November 2019. Kohli will become the 11th Indian to play 100 Tests after the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev among others.

However, he will be the first Indian to score a century in his 100th Test if he manages to achieve the feat in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Overall, only nine batters in the world have managed to score a century in their 100th Test appearance.

"I hope he celebrates his 100th Test with a 100. Not many batsmen have done that. I know Colin Cowdrey, who was probably the first to play 100 Test matches, scored a hundred in his 100th Test. I know Javed Miandad has done it. Alex Stewart has done it," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The batting legend also recalled his 100th Test as a player and revealed how he could only manage to get 48 runs in the game before clipping a half volley to square leg to be dismissed.

"Lots of batsman have played 100 Tests but did not get a hundred in that Test match. I clipped a half volley to square leg when I was batting on 48. Can you believe it, on 48? Simple catch that was," Gavaskar recalled.

Gavaskar also shared his experience of playing 100 Tests for India and said it gives the player a sense of achievement as this is a moment they have dreamt of since they started playing cricket at a very young age. Gavaskar also lauded Kohli for his achievements across all formats of the game.

"Well, I can only say that it is going to be a sense of achievement. When you start playing cricket as a school kid, you want to play for India and hoping that you play for India for a certain while and suddenly you know, success comes to you and then you go on from year to year and then the 100th Test comes to you," said the legendary cricketer.

"It's a very special feeling. And look at what he has achieved in all formats of the game, not just Test cricket, where he has been fabulous," he added.