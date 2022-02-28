Disappointing that Virat Kohli's 100th Test will be played behind closed doors: Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to conduct Virat Kohli's 100th Test match for India behind closed doors in Mohali. The first Test of the upcoming two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali will be Kohli's 100th for the national side.

The first Test between the two sides is scheduled to get underway from March 04. While it will be a special occasion for Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best batters of the present era, BCCI's decision to not allow fans for the game has invited criticism from fans, who believe Kohli deserved to play his 100th Test in front of a crowd in Mohali.

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) treasurer RP Singla on Saturday confirmed that fans will not be allowed inside the stadium for Kohli's milestone Test appearance. He informed that the decision was taken after a directive from the BCCI. While fans had expected better arrangements for Kohli's 100th Test, the former India captain will now make his 100th appearance in whites behind closed doors.

Gavaskar said it was disappointing to not have fans in the stadium for Kohli's 100th Test for India but insisted that the decision by the BCCI was taken in greater interest considering the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in and around the city.

"Any game that you play, you want the crowd to be there. India has played without any crowds in recent times. Any performer, be it an actor, be it a cricketer, wants to play in front of the crowd. The 100th Test is very very special. Disappointing that there is going to be no crowd, but I think the decision has been taken in the greater interest. The cases have increased in and around Mohali, where the match is going to be played," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today.

While a number of series and matches have been played behind closed doors in the last couple of years, BCCI's decision of conducting Kohli's 100th Test without fans has not gone down well with the BCCI as the recently-concluded T20I series between India and Sri Lanka was played in front of fans in Lucknow and Dharamshala.

Fans were also allowed inside the stadium during the T20I series between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

