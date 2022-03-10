'Understand fans' frustration': Ramiz Raja reacts as PCB gets slammed for 'flat' pitch in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been facing flak from all corners for the sub-standard in Rawalpindi for the recently-concluded first Test between the hosts and Australia. The first Test between the two sides ended in a draw with just 14 wickets falling over the course of the five days as none of the teams managed to churn out a result.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a huge total of 476/4 in their first innings of the Test match before Australia responded with a total of 459 runs in their first innings. Pakistan then went on to score 252 runs without losing a wicket in their second innings as the Test match ended in a draw.

Both the Pakistani and Australian bowlers struggled to pick wickets at regular intervals as batters enjoyed a field day on the flat track in Rawalpindi. In an honest assessment of the pitch after the drawn game, PCB chief Ramiz Raja admitted the game was not a good advertisement for Test cricket.

"A drawn match is never a good advertisement for Test cricket, and I totally understand that we need to get a result in five days these days, and we get it 90% [of the time], but I want to remind you of 2-3 things," Raja said in a video message posted on YouTube.

The PCB chief then went on to explain that the board has already identified the need to revive pitches across Pakitan and the work for the same has already begun. Raja also clarified that the board could not have offered a pace and bounce-friendly track for the very first Test as it would have meant the Aussies would have had the advantage.

"First of all, a number of headlines were in relation to the comments I made when I took over [as chairman] that pitches in Pakistan need to be redone, massively redone, but I took over in September and the season had already begun," said Raja.

"It takes 5-6 months to prepare pitches, and during the off-season, you will see - soil is coming from Australia; we've experimented, consulted soil experts and prepared soils, and we will redo 50-60 pitches all over Pakistan once our season ends in March-April.

"I understand the frustration of the fans - undoubtedly it would have been very good if we had a result, but this is a three-Test series, and we need to understand that a lot of cricket still remains to be played. Just for the heck of it, we can't prepare a fast pitch or a bouncy pitch and put the game in Australia's lap," he added.

The second Test of the three-match series between the two sides will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from March 12.