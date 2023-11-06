Unbeaten India equal unique ODI World Cup record after 243-run win over South Africa

India made it eight wins in a row in the ongoing ODI World Cup, at home, following their mammoth 243-run thrashing of South Africa in match 37 on Sunday (Nov 5) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Batting first, India rode on captain Rohit Sharma's quickfire 40, Shreyas Iyer's 77 and birthday boy Virat Kohli's 101* to score 327 for 5. In reply, the Proteas were dismissed for a paltry 83 in 26.1 overs.

Rohit Sharma-led India have been on a roll in the ten-team tournament. They have defeated the likes of five-time winners Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa -- who are the only team apart from them with a semifinal berth -- and have particularly decimated their last two oppositions with the ball. Against Sri Lanka, in Mumbai, India dismissed the Lankans for 55 after posting 357/5. In the game versus the African nation, they bundled them out for 83 and have, thus, attained a unique record in mega event history.

India have now become only the second team to bowl two opponents out for less than 100 runs in an ODI World Cup edition. Mahela Jayawardene-led Sri Lanka were the first side to achieve this feat during the 2007 edition in West Indies.