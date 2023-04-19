UNACCEPTABLE! Ronaldo booked for a WWE-inspired foul as Al Nassr go down to Al-Hilal in crucial tie - Watch

Al Nassr locked horns with Al-Hilal in a crucial tie in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. In a vital face-off, Cristiano Ronaldo-led club went down 2-0 while the skipper had a forgettable outing as he made heads turn with a WWE-inspired foul.

In the 56th minute of the clash, Ronaldo went into referee Michael Oliver's notebook as he was found guilty of hauling Al-Halil's Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock. Thus, he was handed a yellow card although the majority of the football fraternity believes that CR7 should have been penalised more severely.

The foul from the Portuguese star became a huge talking point and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms in a flash. Here's the clip -

🚨🇸🇦| Cristiano Ronaldo gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock 👀

pic.twitter.com/HIMfCZHYQ3 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 18, 2023 ×

Talking about the match, Odion Ighalo struck twice as he led the charge in Al-Halil's stunning win over Al Nassr. He found the back of the net in the 42nd and 62nd minute to star in his side's victory over Ronaldo & Co. With this loss, Al-Nassr -- who were sloppy on the field and gave two penalties to the opposition as Ighalo pounced on them -- have fallen behind in the Saudi Pro League title race.