UFC 294: Makhachev retains Lightweight title, Chimaev wins co-main event

UFC 294 results: Islam Makhachev (Russia) proved once again why he is the Lightweight king as he defeated Alexander Volkanovski (Australia) at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (Oct 22). This was Makhachev's 13th consecutive win in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he is now tied for the third-longest win streak in the championship.

The co-main event was in the Middleweight division between Kamaru Usman (United States) and Khamzat Chimaev (Russia). Chimaev won the fight by majority decision and remains undefeated in the UFC.

India's Anshul Jubli made his debut at UFC 294 but faced defeat as he got knocked out by Mike Breeden in the third round.

Main event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski (Lightweight title fight)

Islam Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the first round of the five-round bout for the Lightweight title fight. Volkanovski, who is the current UFC Featherweight champion, took the Lightweight fight in less than two weeks' notice after Charles Oliveira (Brazil) withdrew following an injury.

The fight started with both fighters landing strikes, and Volkanovski attempting to get a takedown, and Makhachev grappling too. It seemed that Islam would face another tough 25 minutes inside the Octagon as he did in his last fight with the Australian. Nothing but class from the featherweight champ 👏@AlexVolkanovski shows respect for Makhachev after a tough loss #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/CV0Sw1QSb3 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023 × However, the Russian managed to land a left head kick on Volkanovski followed by hammer fists which knocked him out. In his post-fight interview, Makhachev said that he would be ready to fight anyone next.

Co-main event: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev (Middleweight fight)

Just like Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman (United States) took the fight against Khamzat Chimaev (Russia) on short notice after Paulo Costa (Brazil) pulled out due to an elbow injury. Chimaev reflects on how far he's come in such a short amount of time 👏👏 #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/lqK3h0fZLK — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023 × Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman engaged in a competitive, fascinating back-and-forth, battling for full three rounds. Chimaev dominated the opening round with his textbook-perfect wrestling, landed sporadic shots and also threatened Usman with chokes. Both fighters had a reduced pace in the second round.

However, Usman was getting better of things in the third round before Chimaev put him on his back in the centre of the Octagon, grinding out much of the remainder of the round. In the end, two of three judges scored the fight for Chimaev, while the third scored the bout a draw.

Here are the results of other fights in UFC 294:

> Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker declared a no-contest (accidental foul) at 3:13 of Round 1

> Ikram Aliskerov defeats Warlley Alves by TKO (strikes) at 2:07 of Round 1

> Said Nurmagomedov defeats Muin Gafurov by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:13 of Round 1

> Muhammad Mokaev defeats Tim Elliott by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:03 of Round 3

> Trevor Peek defeats Mohammad Yahya by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

> Javid Basharat and Victor Henry declared a no-contest (accidental low blow) at 0:15 of Round 2

> Sedriques Dumas defeats Abu Azaitar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

> Mike Breeden defeats Anshul Jubli by KO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3

> Muhammad Naimov defeats Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

> Viktoriia Dudakova defeats Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

> Shara Magomedov defeats Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE