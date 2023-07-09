UFC 290: Volkanovski retains Featherweight belt; Pantoja is new Flyweight champion

UFC 290: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight division champion Alexander Volkanovski (Australia) retained his belt as he defeated interim champion Yair Rodriguez (Mexico) by TKO during the third round of the main fight event. In the co-main event of UFC 290, Alexandre Pantoja (Brazil) was crowned the new Flyweight division champion as he defeated Brandon Moreno (Mexico) by a split decision.

And in the Middleweight division, Dricus Du Plessis (South Africa) is the new title challenger after defeating Robert Whittaker by TKO in the second round. Here's a look at the results: Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Volkanovski dominated the first round landing punches to the body with Rodriguez keeping a tight guard to prevent being hit. Rodriguez kicked off to create some space while Volkanovski kept a clinch and later threatened with an arm triangle, a report by CBS MMA said. The Australian suffered a cut after taking an elbow strike from Rodriguez off his back.

In the second round, Rodriguez executed a perfect low kick while Volkanovski landed a hard right. The Australian then went for a takedown but the Mexican managed to stand up but was taken down. Volkanovski continued his attacking spree with a heavy ground game. Alexander Volkanovski (@AlexVolkanovski) now has the second most title fight wins in @UFC featherweight history with six (Aldo, 8).



In the third round, Rodriguez threw several kicks but found little success. The Mexican finally managed to land a head kick and a right hand on Volkanovski and the Australian countered with a leg kick, the report added. The fight was halted for a few moments after Rodriguez hurt his jaw from an accidental headbutt from the Australian. The fight resumed and Volkanovski landed a counter right hook that pushed Rodriguez back. The Australian swarmed, unloading follow-up blows before dumping him to the canvas and pounding out the finish.

With this victory, Alexander Volkanovski now has the second-most title fight wins in the UFC Featherweight division history with six. Co-main event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Moreno In the UFC 290 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja (48-47, 48-47) defeats Brandon Moreno (46-49) by a split decision. Pantoja is the fifth undisputed Flyweight division champion. The bout started with Pantoja taking the fight to Moreno, dropping him and cutting him to get him out of there quickly. Pantoja had more success in the grappling game while Moreno dominated with his striking. Alexandre Pantoja (@PantojaMMA) is the 5th undisputed @UFC flyweight champion.



As the scores were tallied, Pantoja came out ahead, edging out Moreno to claim the title, giving Brazil its second UFC Flyweight champion. Results of remaining fights in UFC 290 > Dricus Du Plessis defeats Robert Whittaker by TKO, Round 2, 2:23.

> Dan Hooker (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jalin Turner (29-28) by split decision.

> Bo Nickal defeats Val Woodburn by KO (strikes) at 0:38 of Round 1.

> Robbie Lawler defeats Niko Price by knockout (punches) at 0:38 of Round 1.

> Tatsuro Taira (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) defeats Edgar Chairez by unanimous decision.

> Denise Gomes defeats Yazmin Jauregui by TKO, Round 1.

> Alonzo Menifield defeats Jimmy Crute by Submission, Guillotine Choke, Round 2, 1:55.

> Vitor Petrino defeats Marcin Prachnio by Submission, Head & Arm Choke, Round 3, 3:42.

> Cameron Saaiman defeats Terrence Mitchell by TKO, Round 1, 3:10.

> Jesus Aguilar defeats Shannon Ross by Knockout (right hand) at 0:17 of Round 1.

> Esteban Ribovics (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision.

