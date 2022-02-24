UEFA likely to move Champions League final from St. Petersburg due to Russia-Ukraine crisis - Reports

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been making the headlines with each passing day. The crisis situation can now also impact sporting activities in the coming days as the UEFA is considering to shift the venue of the Champions League final from St Petersburg in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While nothing is confirmed as of now, the UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation with each passing day.

ALSO READ | Ralf Rangnick's appointment as Manchester United interim coach 'a bit strange', says Fred

"With regard to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary," UEFA said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined calls for Russia to be barred from hosting the marquee final, which is scheduled to take place on May 28 in St Petersburg Gazprom Arena. "I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after... the invasion of a sovereign country," said Johnson in parliament.

ALSO READ | Champions League: Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic star as Chelsea beat Lille 2-0

For the unversed, the UCL final has been moved away from its original host city in the last two years -- due to the Covid-19 crisis. In the recent matches in the UCL, Benfica-Ajax played out a 2-2 draw whereas the Manchester United-Atletico Madrid tie resulted in a 1-1 stalemate.