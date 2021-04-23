UEFA issues statement regarding clubs who were associated to European Super League

The European Super League has been hung out to dry after Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan decided to follow the six Premier League clubs in quitting the breakaway competition.

According to AS, UEFA has now decided that there will be no immediate sanctions for the 12 breakaway clubs. Three of these clubs are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this year. However, these matches will go on as planned as these clubs will not face any sanctions.

After the exit of the number of clubs from the Super League, the fate of the competition is unknown.

But, Juventus president and one of the ESL founders, Andrea Agnelli acknowledged it was an impossible task to proceed without the English clubs.

The Super League promised guaranteed entry for its founding clubs and billions of dollars in payments. Most of the clubs have huge debts and wage bills and suffered a sharp drop in revenues during the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and described the English clubs as "back in the fold".

"I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," Ceferin said in a statement.

"But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."