European Super League can't go ahead without Premier League teams: ESL founder Andrea Agnelli

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli on Wednesday said the much-talked-about league cannot go ahead after six English clubs - Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal withdrew late on Tuesday.

Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli told Reuters: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

Twelve of Europe's leading soccer clubs announced a breakaway league on Sunday but after 48 hours of intense criticism and political opposition, the six English clubs pulled out on Tuesday. While the move to quit ESL was welcomed by all, the remaining six teams - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter - have constantly been bashed by the football lovers.

Agnelli said he remained convinced that European football needed change and he had no regrets about the way the breakaway attempt was made.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project," Agnelli said, stating it would have created the best competition in the world.

"But admittedly ... I mean, I don't think that that project is now still up and running," he said.

Atletico Madrid joined Inter Milan on Wednesday have also pulled out of the project.

The founding members of the league were English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Italy's Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, and Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico.

Liverpool's principal owner John Henry apologised in a video on the club's website and social media on Wednesday.

"It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans," he said.

"I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It's something I won't forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have."

Having triggered an enormous backlash from players, fans and football authorities, the Super League had said late on Tuesday it would reconsider and look to "reshape" the project, while stopping short of throwing in the towel.