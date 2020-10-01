UEFA Champions League Draw: Live streaming, telecast, pots, timings and more



The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw is set to be held at Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday with top clubs from all across the Europe set to find their fate for the group stage. UEFA Champions League (IPL) 2020 fixtures are scheduled to kick-start from October 20.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, along with La Liga winners Real Madrid, Europa League winners Sevilla, Serie A winners Juventus and Premier League champions Liverpool along with Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain are placed in the Pot 1. Notably, teams in the same pot can’t be drawn in the same group.

Whereas the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are placed in the Pot 2.

ALSO READ: Premier League asking for changes to football's handball law

🔹 Group stage draw | 17:00 CET 🔹



Who are the top 3 teams to avoid!? 🧐#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/WPlbPRXyye — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020 ×

Here are the details of UCL 2020/21 pots:

Pot 1

Bayern Munich

Sevilla

Real Madrid

Liverpool

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

Zenit

Porto

Pot 2

Barcelona

Atlético Madrid

Manchester City

Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

Ajax

Pot 3

Dynamo Kyiv

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Inter

Olympiacos

Lazio

Krasnodar

Atalanta

Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moscow

Marseille

Club Brugge

Mönchengladbach

İstanbul Başakşehir

Rennes

Ferencvaros

FC Midtjylland

When will the UEFA Champions League Draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will start from 8.30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will be the UEFA Champions League Draw held?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will be held at Nyon, Switzerland.

Where can the UEFA Champions League Draw be watched online?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will be streamed live via UEFA’s official website, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

Which channel will telecast the UEFA Champions League Draw on TV?

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw will be aired live on the Sony Ten 2/HD.

