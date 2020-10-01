UEFA Champions League Draw: Live streaming, telecast, pots, timings and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Oct 01, 2020, 05.47 PM(IST)

UEFA Champions League Draw: Live streaming, telecast, pots, timings and more (Photo: UCL) Photograph:( Twitter )

With UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 draw set to place on Thursday, let us take a look at live online streaming and telecast details.


The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw is set to be held at Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday with top clubs from all across the Europe set to find their fate for the group stage. UEFA Champions League (IPL) 2020 fixtures are scheduled to kick-start from October 20. 

Defending champions Bayern Munich, along with La Liga winners Real Madrid, Europa League winners Sevilla, Serie A winners Juventus and Premier League champions Liverpool along with Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain are placed in the Pot 1. Notably, teams in the same pot can’t be drawn in the same group. 

Whereas the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are placed in the Pot 2. 

Here are the details of UCL 2020/21 pots:

Pot 1

  • Bayern Munich
  • Sevilla
  • Real Madrid
  • Liverpool
  • Juventus
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Zenit
  • Porto

Pot 2

  • Barcelona
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Chelsea
  • Ajax

Pot 3

  • Dynamo Kyiv
  • RB Leipzig
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Inter
  • Olympiacos
  • Lazio
  • Krasnodar
  • Atalanta

Pot 4

  • Lokomotiv Moscow
  • Marseille
  • Club Brugge
  • Mönchengladbach
  • İstanbul Başakşehir
  • Rennes
  • Ferencvaros
  • FC Midtjylland

When will the UEFA Champions League Draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will start from 8.30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will be the UEFA Champions League Draw held?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will be held at Nyon, Switzerland.

Where can the UEFA Champions League Draw be watched online?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will be streamed live via UEFA’s official website, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

Which channel will telecast the UEFA Champions League Draw on TV?

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw will be aired live on the Sony Ten 2/HD.
 

