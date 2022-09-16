Tyson Fury and wife Paris pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leave a bouquet of flowers in a moving tribute

Former heavyweight boxing kingpin Tyson Fury was recently snapped in London along with his wife Paris Fury as the duo were seen dropping off a beautiful bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's demise.

The Furys are among a myriad of celebrities and British citizens, who have flocked to the nation's capital in hordes to pay their respects to the late monarch. Numerous mourners have offered floral tributes, which are later transported to Green Park.

ALSO READ: Former England skipper David Beckham lines up in snaking queues to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners have also lined up by the thousands in snaking queues that have extended across hours to catch a final glimpse of the Queen and her coffin, which is housed in Westminster Hall before the commencement of the state funeral on September 18th.

'The Gypsy King' was seen carrying a beautiful bouquet of white roses, which was accompanied by a thoughtful hand-written card that was signed by the boxer himself. " To Our Queen. Great may your bed be in Heaven. Love from Tyson and Paris xx. Gypsy King x," read the card.

However, as far as reactions from the fans are concerned, it was a mixed bag as some hailed the former heavyweight champion for his thoughtful actions, while other were just puzzled by the way he chose to sign the card, writing 'Gypsy King' instead of his legal name.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury leaving flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace this week following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II… pic.twitter.com/y7rHFu19xD — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 16, 2022 ×

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati, Kepa Arrizabalaga shockingly omitted from Spain lineup for UEFA Nations League squad

'The Gypsy King' currently finds himself embroiled in negotiations with Anthony Joshua to help produce the biggest pugilistic contest in Britain, with a clash between the two domestic boxing icons.

Parties from both sides have seemingly been making some serious headway as far as setting up the fight is concerned. Whether the mega-clash will actually materialize is something that only time will tell.