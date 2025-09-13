/Two-time World Cup winner in fray for BCCI’s top post – Report

Former two-time World Cup winner for India, Harbhajan Singh, is set for a hike in his decorated cricket career, moving to a cricket administration role, with his parent state body, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), nominating him as its representative for the upcoming BCCI AGM (on September 28). The Indian Cricket Board will elect five major office bearers, including President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer, with Harbhajan among those fighting for one. On the other hand, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) forwarded Sourav Ganguly’s name as its representative, who previously served as BCCI President.

The much-anticipated meeting will also finalise one General Body representative for the Apex Council and two members for the IPL Governing Council.

Meanwhile, since being appointed as an advisor to the PCA, Harbhajan, who won two World Cup titles, including the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup, will now make his first appearance as a representative for his state board.



Besides Harbhajan, here are the other state governing members who will represent their respective boards at the AGM: Raghuram Bhatt (Karnataka), Sanjay Naik (Mumbai), Arun Dhumal (Himachal), Rajeev Shukla (UP), Jaydev Shah (Saurashtra), Pranav Amin (Baroda), and R.I. Palani (Tamil Nadu).



Also, the circular to the state associations reads that September 12 was the cutoff for submission of representative nominations, which can be filed between September 20 and 21, while the candidates have time until September 23 to withdraw their names; the election, however, is slated for Sunday (Sep 28), the day of the 2025 Asia Cup final.

Harbhajan’s cricket career



Harbhajan was perhaps among the most successful Indian spinners of all time. Barring winning the three ICC titles, including sharing the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka, Harbhajan was the first Indian bowler to pick a Test hat-trick. Against Australia in the famous 2001 Kolkata Test match, Harbhajan removed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and late Shane Warne off three deliveries to complete his hat-trick and enter the history books.



As an international cricketer, Harbhajan featured in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, picking a total of 711 wickets for India. Off his 417 Test wickets, the off-spinner picked up 25 five-fors and five ten-wicket hauls.

