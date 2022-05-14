'Two spin masters': Lasith Malinga picks two players who can win Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Edited By: Sayan Ghosh
New Delhi, India Updated: May 14, 2022, 09:16 PM(IST)

Lasith Malinga Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Malinga believes that the race for the title will come down to two ‘spin masters’ – his compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Legendary Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who is currently the bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, has picked the two main contenders for this year’s purple cap – the award for the highest wicket-taker. Malinga believes that the race for the title will come down to two ‘spin masters’ – his compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hasaranga, who was picked for INR 107.5 million in the mega auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore, took two wickets for RCB in their encounter against Punjab Kings on Friday and Malinga took to Twitter to mark him as one of the major contenders for the purple cap along with Chahal.

×

"Congratulations for the purple cap @Wanindu49Really happy to see Sri Lankan players making a mark once again in the IPL. It’s gonna be an exciting battle between the two spin masters, @yuzi_chahal and Wanindu for the purple cap. #IPL2022," the legendary fast bowler tweeted.

Hasaranga currently has 23 wickets from 13 matches at an economy of 7.48 while Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also has 23 wickets in 12 wickets with a similar economy of 7.54.

Also read | 'He is calm & collected': Hogg picks new IPL captain who has Dhoni's traits

Thanks to the better economy rate, Hasaranga is currently in possession of the purple cap.

Punjab Kings fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is also in the running for the purple cap with 21 wickets in 11 matches while RCB’s Harshal Patel, Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav (18 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowler T Natarajan are also trying to move up in the list of top wicket-takers.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
May 14, 2022 | Match 61 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2022
KKR
177/6
(20.0 ov)
 VS
SRH
1/0
(0.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
May 14, 2022 | Match 15 LIVE
Valletta Cup, 2022
MAL
94/3
(10.0 ov)
 VS
BUL
204/4
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
May 14, 2022 | Match 14
Valletta Cup, 2022
GIB
(19.5 ov) 141
VS
ROM
142/2 (11.2 ov)
Romania beat Gibraltar by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
May 14, 2022 | Match 13
Valletta Cup, 2022
HUN
(20.0 ov) 169/7
VS
CZR
175/3 (18.1 ov)
Czech Republic beat Hungary by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App