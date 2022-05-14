'Two spin masters': Lasith Malinga picks two players who can win Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Legendary Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who is currently the bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, has picked the two main contenders for this year’s purple cap – the award for the highest wicket-taker. Malinga believes that the race for the title will come down to two ‘spin masters’ – his compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hasaranga, who was picked for INR 107.5 million in the mega auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore, took two wickets for RCB in their encounter against Punjab Kings on Friday and Malinga took to Twitter to mark him as one of the major contenders for the purple cap along with Chahal.

"Congratulations for the purple cap @Wanindu49Really happy to see Sri Lankan players making a mark once again in the IPL. It’s gonna be an exciting battle between the two spin masters, @yuzi_chahal and Wanindu for the purple cap. #IPL2022," the legendary fast bowler tweeted.

Hasaranga currently has 23 wickets from 13 matches at an economy of 7.48 while Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also has 23 wickets in 12 wickets with a similar economy of 7.54.

Thanks to the better economy rate, Hasaranga is currently in possession of the purple cap.

Punjab Kings fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is also in the running for the purple cap with 21 wickets in 11 matches while RCB’s Harshal Patel, Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav (18 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowler T Natarajan are also trying to move up in the list of top wicket-takers.