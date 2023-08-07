Two IPL seasons were my turning point, I am here because of that: Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma made a stunning start to his India career, completing his maiden international fifty against West Indies during second T20I in Guyana on Sunday. The left-handed batter got fast-tracked into the Indian Team following two super seasons with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he emerged as a crunch player in the middle order.

Though he was the top-scorer for India on the two-paced wicket during the 2nd T20I, the Men in Blue failed to defend the total, thus going down 0-2 in the five-match series so far. Speaking on the nature of the surface, Tilak noted it was on the slower side and thus thought any total from 150-160 was enough.

But as it turned out, Nicholas Pooran’s masterclass helped West Indies stay ahead in the chase as they won the contest with two wickets.

"The wicket was on the slower side and slightly double-paced, and that's why we thought that 150 or 160 would be a good score,” Tilak told media after the second T20I.

He added India played well, but the execution of slower balls from West Indies bowlers was the turning point of the game.

“I think we were ten runs short; other than that, I thought we played well," Tilak added. "They were bowling really good. When they bowled, they were using slower ones and hard lengths really well, and they used the wind conditions really well."

‘I am here because of two IPL seasons

For someone who averages close to 57 in List-A cricket, Tilak has achieved decent numbers in IPL. While he had a strike rate of 131.02 for his 397 runs in IPL 2022, the left-handed averaged 42.88 with a strike-rate of 164.11 in IPL 2023.

His ability to absorb pressure and deliver against even the top sides separates him from his contemporaries.

"Everyone knows that the two IPL seasons were my turning point. I am here because of my performances there," Tilak acknowledged. "So I am just playing with that confidence, and going forward, I want to continue what I've been doing.

He even added that Rohit (MI captain), during Tilak’s first season, called him an all-format player - something that boosted his confidence.

"In my first IPL season, he [Rohit Sharma] told me that I am an all-format player, and that was a huge boost for me. That gave me a lot of confidence. He told me from then that I have to be consistent, and for that, I need to be disciplined off the field. So I take his guidance and have been following the things he has told me to do," Tilak said.