Marnus Labuschagne dropped as Australia name 18-man preliminary squad for SA, IND ODIs, World Cup 2023

Australia has dropped star Test batter Marnus Labuschagne in the 18-man preliminary squad for the bilateral ODIs (against South Africa and India) and ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 that begins in October. Regular ODI captain Pat Cummins, who fractured his left wrist during the fifth Ashes Test against England, will likely regain full fitness ahead of the mega event.

Cummins is said to be out for at least six weeks and will miss the three-match T20Is against South Africa starting August 30. He will join the side for the five One Dayers (from September 7). The right-arm seamer will try and play a few ODIs against India before the World Cup begins, with warm-up games starting in late September.

"Pat injured his left wrist diving in the field on the first day at The Oval," Chief Selector Bailey said. "He has an undisplaced fracture of his left radius, which requires six weeks of rehabilitation.

"We expect him to join the squad during the South African ODI Series. We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign. There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup, which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation," Bailey added.

While the 18-man preliminary squad includes most seasoned campaigners, New South Wales leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie are newcomers. Sangha, who has not featured for Australia on the international stage yet, travelled to New Zealand for the T20 series earlier. Hardie, on the other hand, a regular in Australia-A squads in the last 18 months, is picked in the T20I side for the South Africa series.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, also named on the list, will miss the South Africa ODIs due to paternity leave but will rejoin the side for three-match ODIs against Australia starting September 22.

Marnus’ omission raises eyebrows

Labuschagne is the only notable omission from the Australia squad for the World Cup 2023 despite being regular in the ODI side over the past three years. The right-hander began his ODI career with a bang, hitting a hundred against South Africa in only his sixth ODI but failed to replicate his form later. In his previous 14 ODIs, Labuschagne averaged 22.30 with only two fifties to his name.

The five-time World Cup winners will trim down their 18-man squad to 15 before the mega event gets underway.

Australia’s 18-man preliminary ODI squad -

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa