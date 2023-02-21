Trouble mounts for Australia as David Warner exits the Test series against India

Australia have been dealt yet another blow ahead of the third Test match in the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy. Opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the series after suffering a hairline fracture during the second Test match in Delhi.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home. Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture," said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series."

Warner was substituted during the Delhi Test match after suffering a concussion, having taken a tricky Mohammed Siraj bouncer on the grille of the helmet. However, it was the injury, minutes before the bouncer that cut short his red-ball tour.

Warner was struck on the elbow by another short of good-length delivery. While it looked fairly innocuous at the time, the subsequent x-rays showed that the southpaw had suffered a hairline fracture.

According to CA, Warner is expected to return to the Australian fold for the three-match ODI series that begins immediately after the Ahmedabad Test.

"It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series."

The break, albeit in the form of an injury may actually have come at the right time for the 36-year-old. warner had been struggling for runs in the Test series - returning 26 runs from his three completed innings.

In the lead-up to the series, Warner admitted he was feeling 'tired and exhausted' after a busy summer cricketing season.

"It's been challenging. I'm quite tired, exhausted," Warner told reporters after his franchise Sydney Thunder crashed out of the BBL.

"There are a few guys who have gone to the UAE League, which aren't going to the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, that would've been nice to have had another night at home."

India have already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy following their triumph in Delhi. However, the visitors will be hoping to draw the series and salvage some pride. The task will be difficult as Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out of the tour.

(With inputs from agencies)