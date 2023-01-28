'I'm quite tired, exhausted', says David Warner ahead of next month's Test series against India

Ahead of next month's Border Gavaskar Trophy in India, Australian opener David Warner has said he is feeling 'tired and exhausted' after a busy summer cricketing season.

"It's been challenging. I'm quite tired, exhausted," Warner told reporters after his franchise Sydney Thunder crashed out of the BBL.

"There are a few guys who have gone to the UAE League, which aren't going to the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, that would've been nice to have had another night at home."

The summer cricketing season started in August for the left-hander who played in the white ball series against New Zealand, Zimbabwe and England. He later played in the T20 World Cup and five Tests before returning to the BBL action.

Warner, however, took the action in his stride and hoped that he could stay fresh for the next BBL season.

"You're not really trying to negate the spinning ball, it's a white ball as well. For me, it was about coming back and trying to inject some energy into the Thunder team and trying to put my best foot forward for the team. It hasn't come off this year.

"But it is what it is. It's going to be a long lead-in to our summer. From a personal point of view, I'm going to have to try and work out how to stay nice and fresh."

Warner had a blow-hot, blow-cold form throughout the season as he struggled to string quality performances consistently.

The four-match Test series against India starts on February 9. Warner is expected to shoulder the opening responsibilities in the Indian conditions where he has averaged a lowly 24 over the years.

If Australia are to defeat the Indian Test side in alien conditions, Warner will have to shrug off the exhaustion and bring his A-game to the party.

(With inputs from agencies)