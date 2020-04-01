'Tried my best in this IPL', Ahmed Shehzad goofs up in furious live chat with Kevin Pietersen

Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen had a funny banter with Pakistan's batsman Ahmed Shehzad. As the game of cricket has come to a halt due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic the Englishman has been doing live chats through Instagram.

The interview was full of goof ups and Pietersen roasting Shehzad. Ahmed Shehzad was a part of Quetta Gladiators in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL). But he named the Indian Premier League instead of his native league.

Shehzad said: "I have tried my best in this IPL. I have been working hard."

Ahmed Shehzad has had a nightmare of a season under the captain Sarfaraz Ahmad. Shehzad managed to score 61 runs in seven matches with 12 being the highest score.

Shehzad blamed it on his batting order, he said he was not comfortable batting at number three. Pietersen took a jibe at the Pakistan player, he said: "You don’t want to bat 1, 2 or 3. You can’t bat 4 or 5, you go bat at No. 13 for the Quetta Gladiators next season. You won’t even bat 13 for the first team, you can bat at that position only for the third team."

Later on, Pietersen asked Shehzad that what he was doing in the northern part of the Lahore. Answering that question, the 28-year-old said that he was there for the quarantine period.

The former player said he is talking so much nonsense it reminded him of what he used to do in the dressing room.

KP to Ahmed Shehzad "You are talking so much nonsense that it actually goes in one ear and out the other ear"

"Sorry you’re talking so much nonsense, it goes in one ear and out the other ear. Same as when you were in the dressing room. You talk so much nonsense you don’t know when to listen to you. You ramble too much," said Kevin Pietersen.

