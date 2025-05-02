The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday (02 May) announced a significant shift towards the regulations for transgender players in women’s and girls' cricket. This new rule, which takes effect immediately, allows only biological females to compete in women's cricket.

Under the updated guidelines, transgender women and girls will no longer be eligible to play in women’s or girls’ cricket. However, they will still be able to compete in open and mixed cricket competitions, which are not restricted by gender.

This rule change has been inspired by a recent United Kingdom Supreme Court ruling on transgender rights. The ECB emphasised that while the decision was necessary to maintain fairness in the game, it remains committed to inclusivity. The board’s previous regulations were designed to ensure that cricket remained accessible to everyone, but this update aligns with the new legal framework.

The ECB acknowledged that this change will have a significant impact on transgender women and girls. To support those affected, the board pledged to work closely with Recreational Cricket Boards to provide assistance and guidance during this transition.

Additionally, the ECB is awaiting updated advice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and will carefully review it before making any further decisions.

In a statement, the ECB reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that cricket remains a sport based on respect and inclusivity, stressing the fact that there is no place for discrimination or abuse within the sport.

This update marks a pivotal change in the sport as the ECB aims to balance inclusivity with fairness of the game, and the board continues to dialogue with the wider cricket community to address these sensitive issues.