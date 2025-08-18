/Transfer window: Here are 5 big deals that could happen before deadline day

The football transfer market is at its peak as big deals are on the table, while matters on-field have already begun with the resumption of the new season. Big deals like Florian Wirtz to Liverpool and Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United have already made the headlines, but few are yet to reach an agreement despite the season already kicking off. The likes of Alexander Isak and Eberechi Eze are making the rounds with the deadlines less than two weeks away. Here is a glance at five big deals that could happen from now until the end of the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak (Current club: Newcastle United)

Sweden international, Alexander Isak, is a hot topic of debate as he remains on the books of Liverpool. Isak is a subject of a huge transfer deal for Liverpool as they are prepared to launch a bid in excess of $150 million. However, Newcastle United are reluctant to sell Isak, who was not in the squad for the opening weekend’s game against Aston Villa. Considering the player’s desire and Liverpool’s purchasing power, it is likely that the deal will go through.

Eberechi Eze (Current club: Crystal Palace)

The England international was earlier linked to Arsenal, but it is Tottenham Hotspur who are now in pole position to land Eberechi Eze. At the time of writing, Eze has already agreed personal terms with Spurs, but Palace are reluctant to offload him. Considering Spurs’ spending power and Eze’s preference, it is likely that the deal will go over the line before the window closes.

Marc Guéhi (Current club: Crystal Palace)

Marc Guéhi is another player pushing for a move away from the club as Liverpool look to take advantage of the contract situation. Guéhi runs out of contract at the end of the season and could leave on a free transfer. Palace’s desire to keep Guéhi this season could see them lose substantial cash as the player will be free to negotiate a move away from the club from January 1.

Alejandro Garnacho (Current club: Manchester United)

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is on the move as well after his relationship with Ruben Amorim is getting sour. Garnacho was likely to move away from the club in the winter window, but no club wanted to risk big on the Argentinean forward who had attitude issues. As things stand, he could be a Chelsea player at the end of the transfer window with personal terms agreed.

Xavi Simmons (Current club: RB Leipzig)

Xavi Simmons’s journey with RB Leipzig is all but over as he prefers a move to Chelsea in the Premier League. He has already informed the club about his desire to leave, while Chelsea have all the spending power to land Simmons. The move looks more likely will go over the line.