/Transfer window: Who is Marc Guehi, Liverpool's latest target ahead of Premier League season opener?

Liverpool are all set for another spending spree in the ongoing transfer window as the Reds now prepare for another lucrative deal for Crystal Palace captain and key defender Marc Guehi. According to reports in English media, Arne Slot’s side is ready to test Crystal Palace’s resilience as they get ready for the upcoming Premier League season. So, who is Marc Guehi and why are Liverpool behind the English defender?

Who is Marc Guehi, Liverpool’s transfer target?

Born in the Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan, Marc Guehi was eligible to play for the African nation, but his family moved to England when he was just one. His father, being a minister in the local church, saw Marc rise in religious values. He was scouted by non-Premier League sides in the early days before several clubs from the top flight kept a close eye on him.

However, it was Chelsea who spotted Marc’s potential and signed him into their academy. While he did not get the opportunity to impress for Chelsea, his loan spell away at Swansea between 2019 and 2021 saw him earn true applause. With Chelsea going through a phase of transition, Marc was sold to Crystal Palace in 2021.

He would soon become part of the first team, establishing himself in the heart of the defence. The 25-year-old’s performances did not go unnoticed as he was called to represent England at the Euro 2024 in Germany. He was part of the Starting XI that started the final against Spain in Berlin, a match England lost 2-1 in the dying moments.

For Palace, he has so far made 132 Premier League appearances, including six goals. His current deal runs out in 2026, meaning Palace could lose him for free if they are not able to sell the key defender in the next two transfer windows.

If he adds to Liverpool’s defence, alongside Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Liverpool could have the most lethal center back options.