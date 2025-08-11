/Who is footballer Suleiman Al Obeid, nicknamed 'Palestinian Pele' criticised by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool star footballer Mohamed Salah has been in headlines for non-footballing reasons as the Egyptian took a dig at UEFA (European football’s apex body) for sending a tribute message to Suleiman Al-Obeid. The footballer who died in the Israeli attacks on Friday (Aug 8) was nicknamed “Palestinian Pele” for his attacking play. However, the less popular star quickly became a talking point after Salah questioned UEFA for posting a tribute message. So who is Suleiman Al-Obeid and why is he in the news?

Suleiman Al-Obeid’s profile

Born in Gaza (according to local reports) on 24 March 1984, Al-Obeid came through hard poverty before emerging as a star for the nation. A football addict, Al-Obeid developed a hunger for scoring goals and quickly took the centre stage whenever he was given the opportunity. Having scored goals in plenty, Al-Obeid was nicknamed “Palestinian Pele” (adopting the name from Brazilian football legend Pelé) before he started playing for the youth side of the nation.

It was not until 2007 that he earned his maiden international cap as he made his debut in 2007. During this period, he represented Khadamat Al-Shatea, a local club in Palestine. It would take three years for Al-Obeid to score his maiden goal for the nation. He scored his first international goal during the 2010 West Asian Football Federation Championship in a match against Yemen. Palestine would lose the match 3-1 while Al-Obeid carried the flag for the nation.

Al-Obeid’s second and only other international goal came against Indonesia as Palestine lost 4-1 in a friendly contest at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta. Al-Obeid’s last of 24 appearances came in 2013 before he was left out of the squad.

According to the Palestine Football Association, on 6 August 2025, Obeid was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Gaza while waiting for humanitarian aid alongside other civilians. He was survived by his wife and five children.