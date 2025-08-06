Darwin Nunez transfer news: Liverpool reach agreement for Uruguayan striker with Saudi club Al Hilal-Reports

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, a move that could pave the way for the Premier League champions to launch a renewed bid for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, according to reports.

Nunez, signed from Benfica three years ago for an initial fee of €75 million (£65m), has struggled to justify his hefty price tag. The 26-year-old Uruguayan has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances but has gradually fallen down the pecking order under both Jurgen Klopp and new boss Arne Slot.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Hilal will pay around €53 million for Nunez. The striker’s game time was already set to diminish this season following Liverpool’s €300 million summer splurge, which brought in Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, and full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool could now turn their attention to Isak, with Newcastle said to be holding out for as much as £150 million — a fee that would smash the British transfer record, according to several media reports.

Nunez’s departure would lift Liverpool’s transfer income this summer to nearly €200 million, following the sales of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Tyler Morton. Harvey Elliott is also drawing interest from RB Leipzig, who would have to pay at least €45 million for the young England international.