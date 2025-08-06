/Manchester United reach agreement with Benjamin Sesko for sensational signing Reports

The Slovenian striker has 39 goals in 87 appearances for RB Leipzig in Bundesliga. He is also Slovenia's youngest ever goal scorer at an age of 18
Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga is likely on his way to become new Manchester United player, according to media reports. As per reports, Benjamin Sesko has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. The contract is until June 2030. The Red Devils have been battling Newcastle United for the 22-year-old striker, with both teams submitting offers.
The 22-year-old did not appear for RB Leipzig's pre-season friendly defeat to Atalanta on Saturday amid his anticipated departure from the club. The forward, who has informed team-mates he is set to leave, trained indoors separately from the squad at Leipzig training complex on Tuesday (August 5).
Sesko has 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig and, at 6ft 5in, would also add real physical presence to the Old Trafford club's attack line. Manchester United sources have already explained how it is likely that they will come to an agreement over Sesko despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe saying earlier this year there was a possibility of the club going out of business by Christmas unless there were huge cost-cutting exercises.
Arrangements for paying for the transfers for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford this summer, costing a total of £130m, have been structured in a positive manner. Apart from that, the full amount of Marcus Rashford's £325,000-a-week wages is being paid by his loan switch to Barcelona and Manchester United received £5m compensation from Chelsea when the Blues cancelled a deal to sign Jadon Sancho. Manchester United have also received over £15m in fees under sell-on clauses for Anthony Elanga, Alvaro Carreras and Maxi Oyedele. Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has made Sesko a priority target in which he can lead United's new attack brigade alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha but the Portuguese appears to prefer an offer for Ollie Watkins.