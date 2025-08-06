/Manchester United reach agreement with Benjamin Sesko for sensational signing Reports

Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga is likely on his way to become new Manchester United player, according to media reports. As per reports, Benjamin Sesko has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. The contract is until June 2030. The Red Devils have been battling Newcastle United for the 22-year-old striker, with both teams submitting offers.

The 22-year-old did not appear for RB Leipzig's pre-season friendly defeat to Atalanta on Saturday amid his anticipated departure from the club. The forward, who has informed team-mates he is set to leave, trained indoors separately from the squad at Leipzig training complex on Tuesday (August 5).

Benjamin Sesko- A dream signing for Man Utd

Sesko has 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig and, at 6ft 5in, would also add real physical presence to the Old Trafford club's attack line. Manchester United sources have already explained how it is likely that they will come to an agreement over Sesko despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe saying earlier this year there was a possibility of the club going out of business by Christmas unless there were huge cost-cutting exercises.