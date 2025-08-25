Transfer Deadline Day: All you need to know - when is the window closing, top deals and other key details

The transfer deadline day for Premier League clubs is Monday (Sep 1), a day after the Premier League matchday round three gets over. Clubs will be able to sign players and release players before the deadline day.
The football summer transfer window is all set for the final week as clubs get ready to throw the dice for last-ditch deals to bolster the squad for the rest of the season. Top clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and others are still in the market as they look to bid for the top prize in English football as well as Europe. So, as the transfer deadline day gets closer, here is all you need to know about it, including key details.
The transfer deadline day for Premier League clubs is Monday (Sep 1), a day after the Premier League matchday round three gets over. Clubs will be able to sign players and release players before the deadline day.
ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is)
The transfer window for Premier League clubs will be closing at 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST), a slightly earlier time than the traditional 11:00 BST (3:30 AM IST, next day) close that has been used.
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025, India's Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill to open, Sanju Samson at No.3; Tilak Varma to miss out
Unlike every other year, this year all five major European leagues, that is, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 will have the same transfer deadline day.
La Liga – 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)
Bundesliga – 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)
Serie A – 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)
Ligue 1– 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know - full squads, complete fixtures, date, time, venue and other key details
1. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool) – £100m rising to £116m
2. Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool) – £69m rising to £79m with add-ons
3. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig to Manchester United) – £66.2m rising to £73.4m with add-ons
4. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford to Manchester United) – £65m rising to £71m with add-ons
5. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace to Arsenal) – £60m rising to £66m with add-ons
1. Alexander Isak – Liverpool in active conversation with Newcastle United
2. Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea in active conversation with Manchester United
3. Savinho - Tottenham in active conversation with Manchester City
4. Jadon Sancho – Roma in active conversation with Manchester United