Transfer Deadline Day: All you need to know - when is the window closing, top deals and other key details

The football summer transfer window is all set for the final week as clubs get ready to throw the dice for last-ditch deals to bolster the squad for the rest of the season. Top clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and others are still in the market as they look to bid for the top prize in English football as well as Europe. So, as the transfer deadline day gets closer, here is all you need to know about it, including key details.

When is the transfer deadline day?

The transfer deadline day for Premier League clubs is Monday (Sep 1), a day after the Premier League matchday round three gets over. Clubs will be able to sign players and release players before the deadline day.

When does the transfer window close for Premier League clubs?

The transfer window for Premier League clubs will be closing at 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST), a slightly earlier time than the traditional 11:00 BST (3:30 AM IST, next day) close that has been used.

When does transfer window close in other top leagues?

Unlike every other year, this year all five major European leagues, that is, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 will have the same transfer deadline day.

La Liga – 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)

Bundesliga – 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)

Serie A – 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)

Ligue 1– 1 September, 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST)

Top deals done in 2025 Summer transfer window

1. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool) – £100m rising to £116m

2. Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool) – £69m rising to £79m with add-ons

3. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig to Manchester United) – £66.2m rising to £73.4m with add-ons

4. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford to Manchester United) – £65m rising to £71m with add-ons

5. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace to Arsenal) – £60m rising to £66m with add-ons

Top deals that could happen before the transfer deadline day

1. Alexander Isak – Liverpool in active conversation with Newcastle United

2. Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea in active conversation with Manchester United

3. Savinho - Tottenham in active conversation with Manchester City

4. Jadon Sancho – Roma in active conversation with Manchester United