The absence of Roger Federer and Serena Williams from the Australian Open in January will mark the beginning of a new era for tennis, but it is looking more and more likely that nine-time winner Novak Djokovic will play on his beloved Melbourne Park hardcourts.

The former world No. 1 Djokovic has a lingering doubt about whether he can visit Australia again after a tennis season in which he won Wimbledon but missed two of the majors, the Australian and US Opens, for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

After the Australian authorities determined that Djokovic might have hampered the country's ability to respond to the pandemic and disrupted civil order, he was deported the day before the Australian Open, as reported by The Age

Craig Tiley, the director of the Australian Open, noted that conditions in Australia nine months ago, when Djokovic was suspended, were remarkably different. He said they were prepared to conduct a competition akin to those held before the outbreak.

“We are on track to have all the top players back,” said Tiley, when quizzed at a Melbourne Victory “Victory In Business” luncheon on Wednesday.

Djokovic was denied entry to Australia as a result of decisions taken by the former Coalition government and then-Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. Djokovic had won the prior three Australian Opens before Rafael Nadal won the competition in the Serbian's absence.

The next Minister of Immigration is Labor MP Andrew Giles, who also oversees Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs.

Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open championship in January after the Federal Court upheld the federal government's decision to deport him less than 24 hours before the tournament began. The issue was high-profile and protracted, garnering international headlines.

Due to the risk that he would aggravate anti-vaccination sentiment, the entire court bench unanimously decided that he should be deported.

