Tennis legend Serena Williams the most tweeted-about female athlete ever

Serena Williams possibly played her swan-song game against Australia's Ajla Tomlijanovic in the US Open 2022 last week. Williams, who is widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, had earlier this year confirmed her retirement stating that she will be 'evolving away' from tennis.

Williams had hinted US Open will be her last tournament as she wanted to walk away after playing one final time in front of her home crowd. While it was not the perfect end for the American tennis great as she went down fighting against Tomlijanovic in her third-round clash in women's singles, Williams had a packed crowd at the Flushing Meadows behind her in her farewell game.

The buzz was not limited to the US Open as fans around the world came together to bid farewell to one of the finest to have graced the sport. Twitter was full of wishes and messages for the 23-time Grand Slam champion. There were millions of tweets from across the globe making her the most-tweeted-about female athlete ever.

Also Read: Serena Williams' unmatched legacy to stand the test of time long after her retirement

Following her final game at the US Open, Twitter confirmed Williams had become the most-tweeted-about female athlete on the social media platform. It also revealed that 74% of those who shared a tweet for Williams between August and September 02 - the day she played her last game, had not tweeted about her this year.

On the court and on the timeline, @serenawilliams is the greatest of all time.#Serena is the most Tweeted about female athlete ever.#ThankYouSerena pic.twitter.com/DPs12OyiPB — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) September 3, 2022 ×

Earlier, Twitter had launched a GOAT emoji featuring a tennis skirt and a racket to honour Williams on the opening day of the US Open 2022. Williams, a serial winner throughout her career, bagged 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career - the most by any player in the open era. Her last Grand Slam triumph came at the Australian Open in 2017

She was gunning for an elusive 24th Grand Slam at the US Open this year which would have seen her equal Margaret Court's all-time record. However, she was far from his best and was never a favourite to stage an upset at the competition.

Also Read: Biggest controversies involving tennis legend Serena Williams

Nonetheless, Williams' legacy on the court remains unparalleled and she will be remembered for her grit, courage and determination. Summing up her tennis career after her last game at the US Open, Williams said it has been the most incredible journey she has ever been in her life.