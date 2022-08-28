Biggest controversies involving tennis legend Serena Williams

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The American legend, who recently announced she will be retiring from tennis post the US Open 2022, has tasted success across all major Grand Slam events in her glorious career and has won a staggering 23 Grand Slam titles. She has been an absolute inspiration for many across generations but throughout her career, Williams has been involved in a fair share of controversies over the years. Here is a look at some of his biggest controversies on and off the court.

Coaching controversy at US Open 2018

Serena Williams courted controversy during the US Open final in 2018 where she lost against Naomi Osaka in straight sets. Williams was penalised by the chair umpire and given a code violation afte her coach gae her coaching hand signals. However, Williams argued with the umpire after his decision and smashed her racket on the court in frustration.

Williams hurled expletives at the chair umpire and demanded an apology from him claiming that her coach was only signalling a thumbs up to her. However, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou later admitted to coaching her in the second set. Williams had also claimed she was treated unfairly because she was a woman. However, she ended up getting fined $17,000 for her on-court antics.

(Photograph:AFP)