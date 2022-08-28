Biggest controversies involving tennis legend Serena Williams

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The American legend, who recently announced she will be retiring from tennis post the US Open 2022, has tasted success across all major Grand Slam events in her glorious career and has won a staggering 23 Grand Slam titles. She has been an absolute inspiration for many across generations but throughout her career, Williams has been involved in a fair share of controversies over the years. Here is a look at some of his biggest controversies on and off the court.