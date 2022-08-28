Biggest controversies involving tennis legend Serena Williams

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The American legend, who recently announced she will be retiring from tennis post the US Open 2022, has tasted success across all major Grand Slam events in her glorious career and has won a staggering 23 Grand Slam titles. She has been an absolute inspiration for many across generations but throughout her career, Williams has been involved in a fair share of controversies over the years. Here is a look at some of his biggest controversies on and off the court.

Coaching controversy at US Open 2018

Serena Williams courted controversy during the US Open final in 2018 where she lost against Naomi Osaka in straight sets. Williams was penalised by the chair umpire and given a code violation afte her coach gae her coaching hand signals. However, Williams argued with the umpire after his decision and smashed her racket on the court in frustration.

Williams hurled expletives at the chair umpire and demanded an apology from him claiming that her coach was only signalling a thumbs up to her. However, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou later admitted to coaching her in the second set. Williams had also claimed she was treated unfairly because she was a woman. However, she ended up getting fined $17,000 for her on-court antics.

Asking Dominic Thiem to 'wrap up'

Serena Williams reportedly wanted Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem to wrap up his presser early at the French Open in 2019 in order to make way for her. Williams was knocked out in the third round after losing to Sofia Kenin while Thiem was one of the finalists of the tournament. 

Thiem later blasted Williams for her 'bad personality' and said he was certain the likes of Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer would never do something like that. "It is just the principle. Even if a junior is in there, every player has to wait. It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure (Roger) Federer or (Rafael) Nadal would never do something like that," Thiem said.

Calling the chair umpire a 'loser'

Serena Williams lost her cool on the chair umpire and abused her during the US Open 2011 final against Samantha Stosur. Williams had shouted "Come on" during a rally against Stosur furing the final and was docked a point for deliberate hindrance. The American became angry on the chair umpire and went on to abuse her during the break between games.

Williams called chair umpire Eva Asderaki a loser during her outburst and told her she was a hater. "Don't look at me. If we're ever walking down the street, stay on the other side. You're totally out of control. You're a hater and you're unattractive inside. What a loser," Williams shouted at the umpire.

Outburst in 2009 US Open semi-final

Serena Williams was at the peak of her powers and was dominating in women's tennis when she faced Kim Clijsters in the semi-final of the 2009 US Open. The American great was penalised for smashing her racket in frustration and yelling at the chair umpire after being warned for a potential second violation and . Clijsters went on to win the game 6-4,7-5 as Williams was fined and handed a two-year probation.
 

Match-fixing accusations

Serena Williams' father Richard Williams was accused of match-fixing by Russia's Elena Dementieva at the 2001 Indian Wells. Venus Williams was set to face her sister Serena in the semi-final but had to pull out due to an injury. Serenw went on to win the tournament after beating Kim Clijsters in the final.

However, she was booed by the crowd during the match after Dementieva's shocking claims. Her sister Venus and father were also heckled by the crowd in the stands. Her father Richard also claimed racial slurs were hurled at him in the stands. Serena boycotted Indian Wells for 14 years after 2001 and returned to the tournament only in 2015.

