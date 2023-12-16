VIDEO: Tom Lockyer collapses during Luton's Premier League clash against Bournemouth

The Premier League contest between Luton Town and Bournemouth on Saturday (Dec 16) was suspended after Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field. The incident occurred during the 59th minute of the match when Lockyer went down on the turf holding his head. Referee Simon Hooper quickly stopped the contest and adviced the medical team to take control of the situation at the Vitality Stadium as the play was called off with the scores tied at 1-1. Luton Town vs Bournemouth stopped as

Tom lockyer collapsed in the pitch😳pic.twitter.com/sbrafjD867 — Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) December 16, 2023 × What was the incident?

During the second half of the match, Bournemouth successful defended a Luton attack and hooked the ball clear. While the ball was at the half way point of the pitch, Luton skipper Lockyear went down rasining concerns in the stadium. Players and medical staff then rushed to the player’s rescue while referee Hooper decided to call of the contest. Both set of players and fans were left stunned at the Premier League ground as there were worrying signs for Lockyer.

“We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital. We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

ALSO READ | India pacer Mohammed Shami out of South Africa Tests with injury; Akash Deep replaces Deepak Chahar for ODIs

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.