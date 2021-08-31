Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana announces cash prize of Rs 6 crores, govt job for gold medallist Sumit Antil

Sumit Antil created history, on Monday (August 30), by winning India its second gold in the Tokyo Paralympics. Sumit competed in the F-64 category final of the men's javelin and dominated the proceedings from the word go to end on top of the podium. Hence, applauds and laurels are flowing in from all corners for the javelin thrower and Haryana announced a cash prize of Rs 6 crores along with a govt job for Sumit post his stupendous success.

Antil produced a stunning display in the summit clash. He went on top of the points table with a world record throw of 66.95m before breaking his own record twice in the next four attempts to clinch gold. For the unversed, he smashed the world record for as many as three times in the final and his longest throw of 68.55m saw him attain the top spot by some distance.

Along with Sumit, Haryana has also rewarded silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Rs 4 crores, along with govt job offer, for his exceptional performance.

Haryana govt also offers govt jobs to Sumit Antil and Yogesh Kathuniya.

Sumit became the first Indian to win gold in para-athletics whereas he became the second gold medallist from Tokyo for the nation following shooter Avani Lekhara's stunning and record-breaking performance in the 10-m air-rifle standing SH1 final event.

So far, Indian contingent have as many as 7 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics.