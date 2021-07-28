Tokyo Olympics: Indian archer Deepika Kumari beats Jennifer Fernandez and advances to quarter-finals

Deepika Kumari faced Bhutan's Karma in the first round with a ninth position finish in the qualification round and won 6-0.

The World no.1 archer was on target. She remained quiet and her tirelessness has been first class. She took as much time as is needed for the delivery and executed it flawlessly.

She later took on USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in 1/16 eliminations and won 6-4.

Deepika Kumari has gone into past releases of the Olympics too as World No. 1, although, pressure had improved her in the past giving her horrible outcomes provoking for a ton of analysis.

She is in a similar circumstance now. World No. 1 and an Olympic field yet have developed into a more experienced archer, Deepika would have the option to better deal with the pressing factor.

The conditions are not favorable. There is a lot of wind and archers have been battling to track down the right spot. The competition saw many experienced archers score 6s, which was incomprehensible in this version of the Olympics.

Set 1 Deepika Kumari 0 - Jennifer Mucino Fernandez 2

Deepika: 7, 9, 9 (25)

Jennifer: 9, 10, 7 (26)

Set 2 Deepika Kumari 2 - Jennifer Mucino Fernandez 2

Deepika: 8,10, 10 (28)

Jennifer: 9, 7, 9 (25)

Set 3 Deepika Kumari 4 - Jennifer Mucino Fernandez 2

Deepika: 10, 9, 8 (27)

Jennifer: 8, 10, 7 (25)

Set 4 Deepika Kumari 4 - Jennifer Mucino Fernandez 4

Deepika: 9, 6, 9 (24)

Jennifer: 9, 8, 8 (25)

Set 5 Deepika Kumari 6 - Jennifer Mucino Fernandez 4

Deepika: 9, 9, 8

Jennifer: 8, 8, 9

Deepika Kumari didn't thoroughly rule this round. She had her moments, promoted by scoring when it made a difference. She even had an awful six-pointer yet ensured she got the bolt where she needed it to go to neutralize the pass.

Nevertheless, What a game! World no.1 was shocked by the 18-year-old in the first set however the Deepika recovered to arise victoriously.