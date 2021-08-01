Tokyo Olympics: India to face Australia in the women's hockey quarter-finals

The Indian women's hockey team in Tokyo has created history by turning into the first side from the country to come to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games.

The Indians completed fourth back in Moscow in 1980, a rivalry that didn't include a knock-out game. They failed to qualify for the second edition of the Games until Rio in 2016 when they ended up last after losing all their league matches.

The Indians started their 2021 Olympic mission with a 5-1 loss against the Netherlands and neglected to get points against Germany and Great Britain also.

They then beat South Africa by a 4-3 edge in a hard-battled clash yet required Great Britain to beat Ireland to make their quarterfinal way.

Great Britain crushed Ireland 2-0 in their last Group A clash as Susannah Townsend and Hannah Martin score one goal each.

The Indian women's hockey team is good to go to confront the strong Australians in the women's hockey quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indians sealed their qualification spot after the Irish group's 2-0 loss to Great Britain.

In spite of losing three games on the jog, the Indian team showed flexibility and prevailed in two must-win matches to meet all requirements for the following stage.

India has not had the best of competitions up until now. In the five games, the Indian team has scored a sum of 15 goals, which summarizes the group's cautious omissions. Going into the knockout the group can't make such blunders, as they anticipate some elite adversaries there.

The Indian team's success against South Africa might have without doubt assisted them with booking their spot in the quarters. Although, they score three goals against a tea that had just scored two goals in the whole tournament. The solitary positive from the game against South Africa was a thrilling hat-trick from Vandana Katariya.

The Indian Team will require something almost identical from the youngster in the game against Australia. Their adversaries are probably the best team in the world.

Australia came into the quarters completing as the number 1 group in Pool B. They scored a sum of 13 goals in five games and conceded just a single time.