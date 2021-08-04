Tokyo Olympics 2020: Another medal assured for India as Ravi Kumar storms into finals

Another medal was assured for India as Ravi Dahiya has progressed into the finals after beating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the freestyle 57kg category event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Ravi Kumar made a stunning comeback after pinning down Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan with less than a minute left.

Kumar was down by 1-9, however, he bounced back and did not concede even a single point post that and then pinned him down in the dying moments to assure a medal for India.

Earlier, he beat Bulgaria’s Vangelov Georgi Valentinov in the quarter-finals.

He is now the fifth Indian wrestler after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar and Sakshi Malik to win an Olympic medal.

However, Deepak Punia lost in his semifinals bout against American wrestler David Taylor by 0-10. But will still wrestle for a bronze medal.