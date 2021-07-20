Tokyo 2020: Two Mexico Olympic baseball players test positive for Covid-19

Mexican baseball authorities announced Monday that two players had tested positive for Covid-19 just days before they were due to leave for the Tokyo Olympics.

"At the beginning of the gathering of the Mexican baseball selection two asymptomatic positive cases of Covid-19 were detected," the Mexican Baseball Federation and the Mexican Baseball League said, adding that the players were Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis.

The two pitchers, who play for the Acereros de Monclova, were placed in solitary confinement "immediately in their hotel rooms where the national team gathers."

All members of the national team were tested again Monday morning with PCR tests. The training scheduled for the evening in the Alfredo Harp Helu stadium in Mexico City was cancelled.

The Mexican baseball team, which qualified for the first time to participate in the Olympics, has kept its scheduled departure on Wednesday for Tokyo.

The team is in Group A, where they are slated to face the Dominican Republic on July 30 and Japan the following day.