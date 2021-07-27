Tokyo 2020: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain moves into quarterfinals with a win over German pugilist

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain welcomed cheer to the country on a generally baffling day at the Tokyo Olympics. The first woman boxer from Assam at the Games displayed a tight fight against the experienced Nadine Apetz at the Kokugikan Arena.

Lovlina Borgohain, the solitary Indian boxer in action on the day, won 3-2 over her opponent who is 12 years her senior. Both the fighters were making their Olympics debut and the Indian turned into the first from her nine-in-number team to make the quarterfinal stage.

With the success of a split decision over her opposition, Lovlina moved into the quarter-final of the Women's Welterweight division (64 to 69kg). She is currently one success away from fixing a medal for India. The semi-finalists are guaranteed bronze in the sport.

Lovlina will confront the fourth seed Chen Nien-Chin in the quarter-last of Women's Welter on July 30. A victory there will help her complete on the podium amidst what occurs in the semi-last.

The Indian boxer was at her counter-punching best against her opposition She began moderate yet developed into the challenge, tossing some all-around planned right pokes at Apetz who was additionally attempting to make advances in the first round.

Nonetheless, three appointed judges trusted Lovlina was better in the first round. In the second round, Lovlina was the more predominant fighter. Indeed, she was not excessively forceful however tossed counter-punches well and continue to influence away from her opposition.

The third round began with Apetz under serious pressure to get things going. However, Lovlina was at her strategic best, disappointing her adversary and in the long run fixing the quarter-last spot.