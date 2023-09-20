Tim Southee set to undergo surgery on dislocated thumb, hopeful for timely return during ODI World Cup

Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will face a race against time to be fit for the upcoming ODI World Cup as he is set to have surgery on his right thumb. Southee dislocated his right thumb while fielding during the ODI series against England at Lord’s that will now see him go under the knife before the prestigious tournament in India. He though remains optimistic about his involvement in the World Cup while the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will make a final decision next week when the results of the surgery are revealed.

Suspense on Southee’s selection

"We've got our fingers crossed that the surgery goes well for Tim," head coach Gary Stead said.

"He'll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.

"Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday, October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.

"Tim's obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign,” added Stead.

Worried NZ side

New Zealand are already sweating on the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson who won’t be 100 percent during the World Cup’s initial phase. Southee’s injury will be a key blow for the side as they get ready for the final phase of the build-up. The Kiwis have been runners-up in the last two editions of the World Cup having lost to Australia and England in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

New Zealand will participate in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting on Thursday, September 21 before they travel to India for the World Cup warm-up games. They will be playing South Africa and Pakistan in the build-up before kick-starting their campaign against England in the repeat of the 2019 edition’s final.

Both New Zealand and England will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the curtain-raiser contest on Thursday, October 5.

