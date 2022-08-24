Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy spearhead joint charge against LIV Golf as they launch tech-focused firm

In their latest move against the rival breakaway series LIV Golf, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have jointly launched a brand-new startup company, TWMR Sports, which will aim to make the use of technology to pave the way for arena and stadium-centric golf events to attract new eyes to the sport and cultivate a younger audience.

Pronounced tomorrow sports, the company will promote “progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment”, per a press release that was recently put out by the company.

ALSO READ: 'How many stories do you have?': Man City's Benjamin Mendy asked police after being arrested for rape

McIlroy's Symphony Ventures and Woods' TGR Ventures are believed to be the first set of investors in the startup. The company aims to bring the world's best golfers together to compete in a stadium-based skills competition series.

"So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans," said Woods during a press release.

It is said to be partnering with the PGA Tour in some capacity as each one-day contest would be designed to complement the existing PGA schedule. It is expected to be launched as early as 2024. The event will most likely take place during the months of January through March.

"By joining forces with Tiger, Mike, and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience," said McIlroy.

ALSO READ: 'Don't leave you sh** bas***d': Real Madrid star Valverde's girlfriend to Casemiro ahead of Man Utd move

The deep-pocketed Saudi breakaway league, LIV Golf, has successfully lured away a myriad of the PGA Tour's stars, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka.

However, the likes of Woods and McIlroy have held strong against the advances of LIV Golf, reportedly turning down a whopping $800million offer to join the ranks of the breakaway league. Some of the biggest stars who frequently feature on the PGA Tour convened in Delaware to discuss their prospects in the battle against the Saudi-backed league.

Solutions included coming out with 18 no-cut tournaments, featuring about 60 players, going head to head against each other with purses worth $20 million hanging in the balance. It is interesting to note that LIV Golf offers $25 million purses.