THROWBACK: Reliving Novak Djokovic-Roger Federer's epic battle in 2019 Wimbledon final - WATCH

The Wimbledon 2022 edition is set to kick off on June 27. The third Grand Slam of the calendar year is keenly awaited, which will see no Russian and Belarus players participating following the ban imposed on them by the organisers in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, early this year.

While a lot has been said and written about the ban imposed on Russian and Belarus players, the excitement for the forthcoming showpiece event remains high. Over the years, several matches at the All England Club have gone down to the wire between superstar players. Here's reliving one of the most epic battles of all time when Novak Djokovic locked horns with Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the centre court during the 2019 men's singles final at the Wimbledon.

It was the longest ever finals and the first decided by virtue of a deciding set tie-break. While the Serbian Djokovic was made to sweat hard for every point by Federer, he saved two match points against eight-time champion to win his fifth title on the grass court, also winning back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time in his career.

Relive the epic battle -- where both Federer and Djokovic stretched one and other, showcased their class with rapid serves, volleys, aces, drop shots, etc. The two legends, thus, displayed grit and determination in a 4 hour 57 minute riveting clash before Djokovic won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

After claiming his fifth title at the Wimbledon, on July 14, 2019, Djokovic had stated, "It is quite unreal to be two match points down to come back and strange to play a tie-break at 12-12. I was hoping to get to the tie break."

Djokovic also paid a fitting tribute to his Swiss rival Federer and added, "I think that if this is not the most exciting final then it's definitely in the top two or three of my career against one of the greatest players of all time, Roger, who I respect. Unfortunately in this type of matches, someone has to lose."