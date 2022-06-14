Serena Williams confirms her return at Wimbledon 2022, a year after superstar's last match

Serena Williams has announced her return on the court as the American is set to participate in Wimbledon 2022, which will see her back in any competition after a year. She took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday (June 14) and wrote, "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022, see you there."

Further, the 40-year-old veteran also tagged Eastbourne in her post, hinting that she could potentially play in next week's grasscourt tournament on England's south coast -- i.e. a tune-up competition ahead of the Wimbledon.

ALSO READ | Former World No. 1 Jelena Dokic reveals she had suicidal thoughts before seeking help

It is to be noted that Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, could've entered using a protected ranking which is reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury. However, she didn't do so and, hence, has now earned a wild card entry, confirmed by the tournament's organisers, to take part in ladies' singles. The forthcoming Wimbledon edition kicks off on June 27.

Serena will have a point to prove in the forthcoming championship. Out of her 7 singles trophies at the All England Club, the veteran last won the coveted title in the event in 2016. She, however, made it to the final in 2018 and 2019 post-pregnancy before crashing out in the opening round of last year's tournament, against Belarusia's Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Since then, many had been contemplating whether Serena would make a comeback. Nonetheless, it is always never-say-never with the American player as she is set for another return in the last lap of her career.