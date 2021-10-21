'This will be a great series,' says PCB chairman Ramiz Raja as West Indies women to tour Pakistan for 3 ODIs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday (October 21) announced that West Indies women's cricket team will visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODI) on 8, 11 and 14 November.

The announcement is a major boost for the South Asian nation as recently the country's cricket board suffered a massive blow when New Zealand and England pulled out from their respective tours citing security reasons.

The series will be a boost for Pakistan whose men's team were unable to play matches at home in recent weeks ahead of the T20 World Cup after New Zealand and England pulled out amid security concerns.

The official site of PCB stated that Karachi's iconic National Stadium will host the matches and after the series, both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held from 21 November to 5 December.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, "We are delighted to announce the West Indies women's tour to Pakistan in November. This will be a great series for the promotion, publicity and growth of women's cricket in Pakistan, besides also providing both sides excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup qualifier."

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shares his thoughts on the West Indies Women tour to Pakitan and its impact on the future of Pakistan women cricket.



"West Indies women’s tour will be followed by their men's side who will visit Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is in December. So, the Pakistan cricket fans can brace for some exciting and entertaining cricket in women’s and men’s cricket later this year," Raja added.

West Indies women played in Pakistan in 2019 amid tight security. Pakistan toured West Indies in June-July earlier this year.

Pakistan has been largely shunned by international sides due to security concerns after an attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen in 2009.