'This is a personal decision': PCB reacts to Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from international cricket

Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from international cricket while alleging ‘mental torture’ by the current Pakistan team management. Amir has been in and out of Pakistan’s limited-overs team since announcing his Test retirement. After the shocking announcement came from Amir, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted to the news and released a statement as they confirmed that Amir has no desire or intention of playing international cricket.

Many former Pakistani cricketers have blamed Amir for betraying Pakistan by not serving them well in the Test arena. Amir had quit Test cricket citing workload issues and said that he wants to serve Pakistan in the limited-overs circuit. However, the decision didn’t go down well in the Pakistan team management.

“Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 28-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches,” the PCB said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” PCB added.

Earlier on Thursday, Amir said that he can’t bear the pain of being mentally tortured by the current Pakistan cricket management and added that he is over with all the taunts he has been receiving.

“I don’t think I can continue playing cricket under this management. I am leaving cricket for the time being because I am being mentally tortured. I don’t think I can bear this torture anymore. What is happening recently is taunting me about everything. I took a personal decision and it has been presented in such a wrong way as though I don’t want to play for my country. Who doesn’t? Sometimes the bowling coach says he ditched the country, sometimes he talks about my workload, sometimes I am not in the plans. This is a wake-up call for me, that I am not in their plans, and I should move aside,” Amir said in a viral video.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see whether Amir decides to return to international cricket if the rift is resolved between the management and him.

